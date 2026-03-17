U-Turn Causes Interstate Crash

A driver was hurt when her vehicle was hit as she was attempting to make a u-turn on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Rosemary Nuss of Dorrance was driving a GMC Denali on I 70 in Ellsworth County. She stopped on the westbound outside shoulder, before attempting to make a u-turn.

As the SUV was making the u-turn, it struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck which was driving by. The pickup overturned and came to rest in the center median.

Nuss suffered suspected serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened Monday morning at around 10:45 on I 70 in Ellsworth County, in the area of the K 156 junction.