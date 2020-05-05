Salina, KS

Tyson Limits Production, May Cause Grocery Store Meat Shortages

Metro Source NewsMay 5, 2020

Tyson Foods says pork production is down 50-percent due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite President Trump’s order last week to keep meat processing plants open, the company has been fored to shut down or slow production at half of its plants around the country because of sick workers. So, it’s likely we’ll see shortages of meat products in grocery stores and rising prices.

Some stores are even limiting the number of meat products per customer to make sure everyone gets what they need. Kroger, which operates Dillons grocery stores in Kansas is among those limiting purchases.

There will be empty shelves at the grocery store but Economist Steve Meyer assures it won’t last forever.

Tyson has six operations in Kansas.

 

