Tysen works Dreamland, 305 Live

Nathan Tysen is back home in his old stomping grounds this week – working with students and staff on stage at Salina South High School.

The award winning songwriter from Broadway’s “Tuck Everlasting,” joined in on the KSAL Morning News Monday with a look at two collaborative projects he is working on aimed at highlighting the talents of Salina students. The first is a musical he helped write specifically for high school theater programs entitled “Dreamland.”

Tysen says Kate Lindsay and Eddie Creer at South High jumped at the chance to work on a play that is set near Area 51 and promises to have great songs and perhaps a musical number from E.T.

“Dreamland,” will premiere at the Salina South auditorium on January 30, 31 and February 1 at 7pm.

Nathan Tysen (hat, mic) on stage with students during 305 Live in 2017

Tysen, a 1995 graduate of Salina South is also using his time away from New York to work on the fifth edition of “305 Live,” a time for his band, Joe’s Pet Project to work with students to write a new song and then perform it during a full blown rock show on February 22, 2020 at Salina Central High auditorium. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Salina Education Foundation.