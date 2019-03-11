Two Trucks and a Trailer Were Stolen

Kenneth Williams of Salina reported his 2010 white GMC truck, is missing. He parked it in the 2000 block of E. Crawford at 1:30 AM on the 5th of March. Williams reportedly locked his truck but returned on the afternoon of the 8th to discover it missing. It’s estimated value is $5,000.

Jennifer and Ryan Sull of Salina also reported a missing vehicle, and trailer. Sometime between Feb. 27 and March 10th a White 1985 Chevrolet 1500 truck was stolen with the black and silver trailer it was sitting on. The estimated value of the truck is $800 but the trailer is estimated to be worth $2,600.

A witness says a older white pickup truck with work boxes on the sides attached the trailer and drove away.

If you have any information about these stolen vehicles, call CrimeStoppers.

