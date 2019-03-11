Salina, KS

Two Trucks and a Trailer Were Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 11, 2019

Kenneth Williams of Salina reported his 2010 white GMC truck, is missing. He parked it in the 2000 block of E. Crawford at 1:30 AM on the 5th of March. Williams reportedly locked his truck but returned on the afternoon of the 8th to discover it missing. It’s estimated value is $5,000.

Jennifer and Ryan Sull of Salina also reported a missing vehicle, and trailer. Sometime between Feb. 27 and March 10th a White 1985 Chevrolet 1500 truck was stolen with the black and silver trailer it was sitting on. The estimated value of the truck is $800 but the trailer is estimated to be worth $2,600.

A witness says a older white pickup truck with work boxes on the sides attached the trailer and drove away.

If you have any information about these stolen vehicles, call CrimeStoppers.

The Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department, and CrimeStoppers work together closely to solve crimes in the area.  If you have information about who committed a specific crime, or the location of any stolen property or illegal drug activity, call CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477) or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).

