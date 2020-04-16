Two New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are two more more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the new cases involve

A female in her 30s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

A male in his 60s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

Saline County has a total of 15 positive cases, with two of those resulting in death.

At 11 am, KDHE reported a total of 1,588 confirmed cases in Kansas and 80 deaths.

KDHE has launched a new website with detailed information: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

Further information and detailed demographics can be seen at: https://public.tableau.com/profile/kdhe.epidemiology#!/vizhome/COVID-19Data_15851817634470/KSCOVID-19CaseData