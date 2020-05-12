Two New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has a couple of new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have two additional cases of COVID-19 to report:

Female in her 30’s, associated with a close contact who is isolated.

Female in her 50’s, associated with a close contact who is isolated.

Saline County has 27 cases (23 confirmed and 4 probable cases). Out of the total number of cases, four citizens continue to be actively monitored and isolated and there have been two deaths. The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.

As they attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.

It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).

It is highly encouraged to continue telework.

Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Announcements:

KDHE has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from the list: Colorado and Louisiana. This includes removal of the specific Colorado counties listed previously. This is effective for persons returning today, May 12 th , and moving forward.

, and moving forward. Governor Kelly has ordered for U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13 th , until sunset in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Moser. The Executive Order also orders all flags at public institutions throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15 th , in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

, until sunset in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Moser. The Executive Order also orders all flags at public institutions throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15 , in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. The Salina Airport Authority issued a press release today regarding the preparedness efforts that the Airport and SkyWest Airlines have undertaken for the return of passengers. Visit their release at: https://www.salinaairport.com/media/36370/salina-airport-prepared-for-the-return-of-passengers.html

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.