Two New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

After three days with no new conformed cases, Saline County is reporting two new COVID-19 infections.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the two new cases include:

A female in her 60s associated with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

A male in his 70s with unknown close contacts at this time, who is isolated at home.

Saline County now has a total of 17 confirmed cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

At 11 am, KDHE reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 1,986 positive cases and 100 deaths. This is an increase of 137 cases and 8 deaths from yesterday.

There have been 405 of 1,627 cases that have been hospitalized (24.9%).

16,775 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

Age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 51 years of age).

Governor Kelly’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect. Social distancing is imperative. It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks.

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/>. If you have a question about a business being essential or not, please visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff to see the order, list of essential functions, and frequently asked questions.