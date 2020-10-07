Two New COVID Cases at Salina School

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools.
According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, both of the new cases are at Cottonwood Elementary School. One was confirmed Tuesday, the other on Wednesday.
Overall, there have now been 37 cases at Salina schools. They include:
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 7, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 6, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
- One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020