Two Motorcycles, Van Involved in Crash

A three-vehicle crash involving a minivan and two motorcycles sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Sienna minivan was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and K 13 Highway. The van failed to yield the right of way. As it pulled into the intersection it was hit by a Suzuki motorcycle and a Kawasaki motorcycle which were traveling on U.S. 24 Highway.

One of the motorcycle riders, 30-year-old Michael Antoniato from Manhattan, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to a Manhattan hospital. The other rider, 31-year-old Elizabeth Cook-Antoniato from Manhattan, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a Topeka Hospital.

The drier of the van, 32-year-old Samantha Keene from Olsburg, Kansas, was not hurt.

The crash happened in Riley County at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, about 3 miles north of Manhattan on U.S. 24 Highway.