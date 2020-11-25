Salina, KS

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2020

Two more people on  the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Archer, Andrew, Wood – Felony Vehicle Burglary X2
  • Finch, Seth, Austin – Felony FTA Agg Endangering a Child X3 / Burglary / Interfere w/LEO X3 / Poss Drug Para / Theft / Traffic Charges

Those on the November list of Salina’s Most Wanted are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, felony drug crimes, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, theft, child abandonment, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,357 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

