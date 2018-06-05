Salina, KS

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and already two of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests are:

  • Chloe Holt – Felony Failure to Appear  / Poss Meth
  • Jack Lubbers – Felony Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para X2

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Lubbers, Jack, Daniel – Felony Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para X2

 

 

Holt, Chloe – Felony Failure to Appear  / Poss Meth

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

