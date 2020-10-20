Salina, KS

Two More School COVID-Related Deaths

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2020

There have been a couple of more school related COVID-19 deaths.

The Olathe School District is mourning the loss of a staff member due to COVID-19. Administrators at Mission Trail Middle School announced Monday that paraprofessional John Hickman died this past weekend. Officials say Hickman had not been at the school since September 24th and had been ill for a number of weeks.

An athletic trainer at Park Hill South High School on the Missouri side in the Kansas City  area is dead from COVID-19 complications. School officials announced Monday that LeAndra Breann Stang died on Sunday. Park Hill South Interim Principal Kerrie Heren says after learning Stang was sick, the school followed strict guidelines for quarantine in case of direct exposure. The school will hold a moment of silence in Stang’s honor at Friday’s football game against St. Joseph Central.

Last week the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced its first death related to a COVID cluster at a school in its weekly COVID-19 exposure report. The report showed a death connected to a school cluster. Overall there have been 38 clusters related to schools. From those clusters there have 330 cases, with and seven hospitalizations, and one death. The report didn’t specifically identify the location or school the death was connected to.

