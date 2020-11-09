Two More Presbyterian Manor Employees Positive For COVID

Two more Salina Presbyterian Manor employees have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents or any other employees tested positive.

“Even as the positivity rate in Saline County rises, we remain vigilant in our efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president for health and wellness and infection preventionist.

According to the organization. The first employee provides direct resident care and last worked Tuesday, November 3. The employee passed the pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required. The employee sought testing when a close contact tested positive for the virus.

The second employee participated in our campus’ routine employee surveillance testing. The employee is not involved in providing direct resident care. The employee, who last worked November 6, passed the pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as required.

The campus tested 186 employees and residents in health care, memory care and assisted living on Wednesday, November 4. The other 185 tests, including those of all residents, were negative.

They are in contact with the Saline County Health Department and will follow their recommendations. We will also continue with mass testing at our community.

Our campus is now conducting routine employee surveillance testing for COVID-19. Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested for COVID-19 on a frequency determined by our county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on Saline County’s rate topping 10 percent, we are testing employees twice a week beginning November 9.

The employees are quarantining at home and will not be allowed to work until they meet CDC and KDHE guidelines for when an employee may return to work. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

Last week, five employees, including four direct-care and one non-direct care, tested positive. Two weeks ago residents and one non-direct care employee tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 concerns prompted the facility to temporarily suspend all visitations as well, and temporarily cease all communal activities and dining.