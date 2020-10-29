Two More COVID Cases at Salina Schools

There are a couple of more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Salina USD 305 schools.

According to USD 305's COVID-19 incidents page, there was a positive test at Coronado Elementary School on Wednesday and a positive test at Heartland Early Education Center on Tuesday. It is the 7th confirmed case at Heartland Early Education and 5th at Coronado since September.

Overall there have now been 59 cases of the virus at Salina Schools. They include: