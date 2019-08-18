Two Killed in Rollover Crash

Two people were killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Kansas late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed north on K 237 Highway in Jefferson County. The driver, identified as 43-year-old John Lewis from Ozawkie, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the road and overturned several times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Lewis and one passenger, 20-year-old Gavin Lewis from Nortonville, both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to a hospital in Topeka.

Two other passengers in the truck were killed. They are identified as:

46-year-old Christopher Webb from Topeka

21-year-old Luke Puccinelli from Ozawkie

The patrol says John Lewis was the only one buckled up.

The crash happened Saturday night at around 10:30 in Jefferson County, on K 237 Highway about four miles north of U.S. 24 Highway.