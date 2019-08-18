Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 67 °

Two Killed in Rollover Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2019

Two people were killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Kansas late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed north on K 237 Highway in Jefferson County.  The driver, identified as 43-year-old John Lewis from Ozawkie, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the road and overturned several times, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Lewis and one passenger, 20-year-old Gavin Lewis from Nortonville, both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to a hospital in Topeka.

Two other passengers in the truck were killed. They are identified as:

  • 46-year-old Christopher Webb from Topeka
  • 21-year-old Luke Puccinelli from Ozawkie

The patrol says John Lewis was the only one buckled up.

The crash happened Saturday night at around 10:30 in Jefferson County,  on K 237 Highway about four miles north of U.S. 24 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Killed in Rollover Crash

Two people were killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Kansas late Saturday night. ...

August 18, 2019 Comments

Another Earthquake Shakes Area

Top News

August 18, 2019

Archery Event: Shoot From Moving Ta...

Top News

August 18, 2019

3 Appointed to Wildlife and Parks C...

Kansas News

August 17, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Killed in Rollover Cr...
August 18, 2019Comments
3 Appointed to Wildlife a...
August 17, 2019Comments
Premiere Museum Brings Ik...
August 17, 2019Comments
Math / Science Academy to...
August 17, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH