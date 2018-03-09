Salina, KS

Two Killed in Head On Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 9, 2018

A head-on collision on a McPherson County highway killed two people late Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Timothy Kersten of Hillsboro was driving a 1994 Ford truck headed east on U.S. 56 Highway. For an unknown reason he crossed the center lane into the path of a 2001 Honda SUV which was headed west.  The vehicles collided head on.

Kersten was killed in the crash, as was the driver of the Honda. She has been identified as  34-year-old Abby McIntosh of Galva. It’s unknown if Kersten was buckled up. McIntosh was not buckled up.

A teenage passenger in the Honda was injured. 13-year-old Jade Richardson of Galva was transported to a Wichita hospital. She was buckled up.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Thursday night, 5 miles east of McPherson on U.S, 56 Highway.

