Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 8, 2021

A woman and a toddler from Arkansas were both hurt in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Central Kansas late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Amanda Strouse was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander headed west on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. She lost control, crossed the median, and rolled into a ditch.

Strouse and a passenger, 2-year-old Ryder Ply, were both transported to the hospital in Ellsworth with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened at 11:22 Wednesday night along I 70 near mile marker 219 just east of the K14 Exit in Ellsworth County.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

A woman and a toddler from Arkansas were both hurt in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Ce...

July 8, 2021 Comments

USD 305 Online Enrollment Begins Ne...

Top News

July 8, 2021

Royals unravel vs. Reds after Singe...

Sports News

July 7, 2021

Broncos QB Avoids Injury on Kansas ...

Kansas News

July 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Hurt in Single Vehicl...
July 8, 2021Comments
Broncos QB Avoids Injury ...
July 7, 2021Comments
New Officers Graduate Tra...
July 7, 2021Comments
Expanded Parental Leave B...
July 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices