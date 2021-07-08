Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

A woman and a toddler from Arkansas were both hurt in single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Central Kansas late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Amanda Strouse was driving a 2002 Toyota Highlander headed west on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County. She lost control, crossed the median, and rolled into a ditch.

Strouse and a passenger, 2-year-old Ryder Ply, were both transported to the hospital in Ellsworth with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened at 11:22 Wednesday night along I 70 near mile marker 219 just east of the K14 Exit in Ellsworth County.