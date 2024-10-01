Two Hurt in Farm Implement Crash

Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a farm implement in Northwest Kansas Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a swather harvesting farm implement was travelling on US 36 Highway in rural Phillips County when it was hit from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The swather was knocked sideways into a guardrail.

The driver of the swather, 56-year-old Gail Blew from Phillipsburg, suffered suspected serious injuries. The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Louis Bohl from Phillipsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 8:30 Monday night, on US 36 Highway at milepost 145.3, or 2.7 miles west of US 183 Highway on US 36 Highway.