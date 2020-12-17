Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 32 °

Two Hurt in Crash at Interstate Junction

Todd PittengerDecember 17, 2020

Two people were hurt when a pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed at the intersection of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pulling trailer was on northbound I-135 exiting onto westbound I-70. The truck left the road  to the left when the trailer began to fishtail, causing the trailer to overturn. Trailer detached and came to rest in a ditch.

The drive ran passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Drake Browning from Augusta and 29-year-old Cody Roberts from El Dorado, both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 9:45 at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 northwest of Salina.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 late Wednesday afternoon. ...

December 17, 2020 Comments

Two Hurt in Crash at Interstate Jun...

Kansas News

December 17, 2020

Bethany Women Unable to Overcome Mc...

Sports News

December 16, 2020

K-State Announces 14 Early Football...

Sports News

December 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Driver Killed in Cr...
December 17, 2020Comments
Two Hurt in Crash at Inte...
December 17, 2020Comments
Salina Central Thespians ...
December 16, 2020Comments
Y Grab and Go Meals
December 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices