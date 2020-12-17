Two Hurt in Crash at Interstate Junction

Two people were hurt when a pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed at the intersection of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pulling trailer was on northbound I-135 exiting onto westbound I-70. The truck left the road to the left when the trailer began to fishtail, causing the trailer to overturn. Trailer detached and came to rest in a ditch.

The drive ran passenger in the truck, 18-year-old Drake Browning from Augusta and 29-year-old Cody Roberts from El Dorado, both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 9:45 at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 northwest of Salina.