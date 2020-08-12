Two Hurt in Camper Rollover

A couple from Missouri were transported to the hospital in Salina following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 involving a semi and a pickup truck pulling a camper.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck pulling a camper fishtailed and make physical contact with a Kenworth semi. The contact caused the camper to roll into the median on its top.

Two people in the pickup were transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries. The are identified as 66-year-old Dennis Nickelson and 64-year-old Nancy Nickelson, both from Jefferson City, Missouri.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 11:10 on I-70 about 9 miles west of the junction with I-135.