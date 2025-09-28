Two Flu Shot Clinics This Week

There will be a couple of opportunities this week to get a flu shot in Salina. The Saline County Health Department and Salina Regional Health Center are both planning flu shot clinics.

The Saline County Health Department is planning its annual community flu shot clinic this week on Wednesday. It will be at the Saline County 4-H Building, located at 900 Greeley Avenue, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Please make sure to bring your insurance cards.

Persons with the following health plans may be covered: BC/BS, AETNA, UMR, Ambetter, United Healthcare, Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C, KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan) Out-of-network/No insurance also available–payable at the time of service.

Drive-thru will be available for adults ages 19 and older. Walk-ins will be available for adults and children ages 6 months & older.

In case of inclement weather, all flu shots will be given inside the 4-H Building.

Salina Regional Health Center is planning to offer vaccines to all community members six-months or older during a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon this coming Saturday at COMCARE Ohio, 2090 S. Ohio Street. Vehicles will enter the COMCARE parking lot on Wayne Avenue to park and receive the flu vaccine. Vehicles will exit the clinic onto Ohio Street.

The Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine will be available for those 65 years and older who have never had an allergic reaction to the flu vaccine. Standard doses also are available. A non-egg-based flu vaccine will be available for individuals with egg allergies.

Medical students from the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Salina Campus and Salina Area Technical College will be assisting Salina Regional Health Center employees led by nurse practitioner Jettie Leger, APRN. Patrons will need to bring their insurance card and also bring a vaccination card if their job requires proof of receiving a flu shot.

The ideal time to obtain a flu vaccine is the beginning of October, or no later than the end of October, for optimal coverage according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the event of bad weather, the flu vaccinations will be administered inside COMCARE Ohio.