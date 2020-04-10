Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 48 °

Two Days With no New COVID-19 in Saline County

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2020

Saline County has gone two days without a new confirmed COVID-19 case.  According to the Saline County Health Department there has not been a new case since the 8th case in Salina was confirmed on Wednesday.

Here is Friday’s Saline County update:

We do not have any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report for Saline County today.  At 11 am KDHE reported a total of 1166 cases in Kansas with 50 deaths. 

As we enter in to the time of multiple faith traditions and secular celebrations, the Saline County Health Department encourages celebrating in new and socially distanced ways and making a small sacrifice to protect your loved ones.  Governor Kelly’s Stay-at-Home order is still in effect and continued social distancing is imperative. 

Stay safe, Stay healthy and Stay Home!

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Wesleyan Moves Graduation to...

In support of its students and with their feedback, Kansas Wesleyan announced Friday that it will m...

April 10, 2020 Comments

Community Foundation Awards $18,000...

Top News

April 10, 2020

Two Days With no New COVID-19 in Sa...

COVID-19 Top News

April 10, 2020

Storage Lot Theft Highlighted

Kansas News

April 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Wesleyan Moves Gra...
April 10, 2020Comments
Storage Lot Theft Highlig...
April 10, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4...
April 10, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
K-9 Helps In Meth Arrest
April 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH