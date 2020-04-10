Two Days With no New COVID-19 in Saline County

Saline County has gone two days without a new confirmed COVID-19 case. According to the Saline County Health Department there has not been a new case since the 8th case in Salina was confirmed on Wednesday.

Here is Friday’s Saline County update:

We do not have any additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report for Saline County today. At 11 am KDHE reported a total of 1166 cases in Kansas with 50 deaths.

As we enter in to the time of multiple faith traditions and secular celebrations, the Saline County Health Department encourages celebrating in new and socially distanced ways and making a small sacrifice to protect your loved ones. Governor Kelly’s Stay-at-Home order is still in effect and continued social distancing is imperative.

Stay safe, Stay healthy and Stay Home!