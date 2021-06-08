A young driver reported minor injuries after a two car crash on Monday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 15-year-old male driver was cited for failure to yield at the intersection of Linda Lane and Edward on Monday night at 11:25pm

Police say the teen was driving with a 43-year-old female passenger when his 2006 Hyundai Tucson struck a 2001 Ford Mustang driven by a 42-year-old woman in the intersection. She and her two 16-year-old passengers were not hurt.

The 15-year-old driver had minor injures but was not transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.