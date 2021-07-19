Two Car Crash

BREAKING NEWS

An attempt to pull into a driveway turns into a two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 33-year-old female driver was cited for a traffic infraction after she pulled away from the curb in the 400 block of State Street and attempted to cross both lanes to enter a driveway.

Police say her 2005 G6 Pontiac was hit broadside by a 2013 Lexus RX 300 before she reached the other side. The woman suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Lexus was cited for not having his driver’s license with him.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon around 4:15pm.

