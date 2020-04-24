Two Arrests following Car Crash

Three people who fled from the scene of a car crash in Salina were taken into custody on Thursday, leading to charges for the 19-year-old driver and a female 14-year-old passenger.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to 101 N. Chicago after a stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and hit a tree before the three people inside got out and ran away.

A 14-year-old girl was spotted by an officer in the area, their conversation led to police finding Marquez Ruffin,19, who was arrested for felony theft and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

The girl could face a charge of felony theft as well.

Police say the two were involved in stealing a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic compact car earlier that day after finding the keys left in the vehicle that was parked at a residence in the 300 block of N. 10th Street.

The car, valued at $5,000 was damaged and had to be towed from the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was also interviewed by police and released without charges.