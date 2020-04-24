Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 42 °

Two Arrests following Car Crash

KSAL StaffApril 24, 2020

Three people who fled from the scene of a car crash in Salina were taken into custody on Thursday, leading to charges for the 19-year-old driver and a female 14-year-old passenger.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to 101 N. Chicago after a stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and hit a tree before the three people inside got out and ran away.

A 14-year-old girl was spotted by an officer in the area, their conversation led to police finding Marquez Ruffin,19, who was arrested for felony theft and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

The girl could face a charge of felony theft as well.

Police say the two were involved in stealing a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic compact car earlier that day after finding the keys left in the vehicle that was parked at a residence in the 300 block of N. 10th Street.

The car, valued at $5,000 was damaged and had to be towed from the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was also interviewed by police and released without charges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Arrests following Car Crash

Three people who fled from the scene of a car crash in Salina were taken into custody on Thursday, l...

April 24, 2020 Comments

Man Accused of Making Threat Sought

Top News

April 24, 2020

Salina Stadium to Light Up For Seni...

Top News

April 24, 2020

Protestors Rally Against Kansas Sta...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Arrests following Car...
April 24, 2020Comments
Protestors Rally Against ...
April 24, 2020Comments
Saline County Still Stead...
April 23, 2020Comments
$600 Unemployment Compens...
April 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH