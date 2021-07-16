Two Arrested Following High Speed Chase

A couple of Salina men are in jail after a high speed pursuit that ended in a foot chase.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Adrian Richardson and 33-year-old Anthony Wonder are facing multiple charges after fleeing officers on Thursday night.

The chase began around 11:30pm after an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. 9th because the driver in an Oldsmobile Delta 88 failed to signal for a turn and then turned on his flashers. Police say instead of stopping, Richardson accelerated – reaching speeds of 70mph before pulling into the lot of the Quail Creek Apartment at 1815 E. Iron.

Wonder jumped out, ran and was captured after allegedly punching an officer in the head.

Richardson was captured inside the complex after he entered an apartment occupied by two adults and two juveniles. They were not hurt and Richardson was arrested by officers who were close behind.

Wonder is now facing multiple charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer, felony interference and possession of methamphetamine.

Richardson is facing multiple traffic violations plus charges for fleeing and eluding officers.