Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a homeowner discovered his front door was open on Saturday evening and his TVs were gone.

Police say someone entered the home in the 600 block of N. 7th Street sometime between 9:30pm Friday and 8pm Saturday, and removed a 42-inch Vizio TV and a 65-inch TCL screen from the home.

Total loss is listed at $1,100.

There are no suspects, but police are checking for video surveillance around the neighborhood for a lead.