Authorities are investigating a residential burglary in north Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a home owner returned to Salina after a trip to discover the window on his back door had been broken and his home burglarized.

Police say sometime between October 10 and October 24, someone entered the residence and removed a Vizio flat screen TV, 2 wrist watches and numerous DeWalt power tools.

Total loss and damage is just under $1,400. There are no suspects in the case.