Tuttle Creek to Host Eagle Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake will host Tuttle Creek Eagle Day, Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event begins at the fire station located on the corner of Denison and Kimball Avenues in Manhattan, Kan.

The day will start with presentations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Milford Nature Center including an up close look at some live native birds of prey. The day will end with an eagle watching tour at Tuttle Creek Lake. Winter eagle watching is particularly spectacular and January is an ideal time to view these magnificent birds.

No registration required. Buses will provide transportation for the tour. Space is limited to a first come, first served basis.

Eagle Day is perfect for people of all ages and backgrounds. Visitors should dress for the weather. The watching tour will include short walks across unimproved terrain to reach viewing stations. A limited number of spotting scopes and binoculars will be provided, thus visitors are encouraged to bring their own.

This event has been provided free of charge for over 20 years with many thanks to our partners: the Northern Flint Hills Audubon Society, Tuttle Creek Lake Association, the Milford Nature Center, part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback from a population low of some 417 nesting pairs in 1967 to over 10,000 pairs today. Tuttle Creek is home to several nests and provides prime habitat for Bald Eagles and other birds of prey. Viewing opportunities are plentiful if you know where to look – join us at Eagle Day to learn more!