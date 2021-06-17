Tuition Freeze at 5 of 6 State Universities

The Kansas Board of Regents voted Wednesday to freeze resident tuition for students at five of the six state universities.

According to the board, members approved a 1.2 percent tuition increase at Kansas State University, but the university anticipates many students will see their overall costs decrease due to a corresponding reduction in fees.

“Affordability has been a priority for the Board and for our universities,” said KBOR Chair Bill Feuerborn. “Everyone in our higher education system is working to keep tuition affordable for Kansas families. Despite the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic, state university leaders are finding increased efficiencies, which minimize cost to students.”

This is the third year in a row that the Board has approved flat tuition for undergraduate resident students at the University of Kansas. Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University have had no undergraduate resident tuition increases in two of the past three years.

One of the primary responsibilities of the Board of Regents, as defined in state law, is to set tuition and fees at state universities. The tuition proposals that were approved by the Board today may be accessed on the Board’s website.