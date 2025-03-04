Tuesday Cancer Fundraiser

All day Tuesday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some tasty food.

Stop by Applebee’s on S 9th Street in Salina all day, choose any item on the menu, and 25 percent will be donated to Relay For Life. Mention “Relay For Life” before you pay.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2024 there were over 2 million new cases, which is about 5,480 diagnoses per day. There were over 611,000 deaths, which is about 1,680 deaths per day.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support cancer fighting efforts since 1985.