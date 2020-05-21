Trump Praises Partnership With Kansas Governor

Kansas’ coronavirus response is getting the attention of the Trump administration. Governor Laura Kelly and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson met with President Trump at the White House yesterday to discuss reopening the economy and testing efforts.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says state officials are building a strong partnership with the Trump Administration to keep the meat packing industry alive. Speaking at the White House following her meeting with President Trump, Kelly said she’s appreciative of everything the federal government has done to help Kansas factory workers.

Kansas is one of the few states that did not have to shut down packing plants amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly says the state was able to create temporary quarantine living quarters by working with hotels, college campuses and the Trump administration. She also thanked Senator Pat Roberts for help elevating Kansas’ call for help.

Trump says there has been tremendous bipartisanship with Democrat Governors like Kelly while responding to coronavirus.