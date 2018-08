Salina Police are looking for a stolen Chevy pickup truck.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, sometime between 8am Tuesday and 9pm Thursday, someone stole a 2007 Chevy Avalanche that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of Stapler.

The owner told police the keys may have been left inside the tan colored truck that also had a dead battery.

The vehicle is valued at $9,000 and has Kansas tag: 249 FZY.