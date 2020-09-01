Truck Strikes Parked Vehicle With 2 Victims Inside

Salina Police are searching for a known suspect after major damage is done to a parked vehicle with two people inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident happened between 1:55 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of E. Elm.

A 40-year-old female victim, Salina, and a 43-year-old male victim, Salina, were both sitting in an SUV when the female victim’s ex-boyfriend drove by in a pickup truck.

The subject drove by several times, once swerving at the SUV without striking it. The truck then turned around, swerved and actually struck the SUV.

The truck, a 2006 Chevy Silverado, then continued and struck an AT&T utility box and then a fence in the yard of 259 N. Penn. The collision with the SUV caused the truck to have its right front tire torn off as well.

The driver of the truck then threatened both victims before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived they found the SUV partially up on the easement with major driver’s side damage. The damaged truck was found 20-30 yards east of the SUV.

No injuries are reported from the incident, however, it is unknown how much damage is done to the SUV at this time.

Forrester says that the suspect is a known person and the incident is not a random act. SPD continues to investigate.