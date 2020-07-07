Salina, KS

Truck, Straw Bales Destroyed

KSAL StaffJuly 7, 2020

A Salina man escapes injury after the farm truck he was driving caught on fire Monday afternoon just after 4pm.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 29-year-old Blaine Godinez was hauling 80-straw bales on a 1981 GMC farm truck that developed engine trouble in the 2500 block of E. Stimmel Road and stopped running.

Godinez lifted the hood and discovered an active fire that soon raced through the cab and destroyed the bales.

A fire crew from RFD #5 was sent to the scene to put out the blaze.

The GMC truck is owned by Don Madison Farms. Total loss is listed at $4,320.

There were no injuries.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

