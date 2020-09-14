Truck Stolen From Salina Car Lot

A truck is stolen from a Salina car dealership between Saturday and Sunday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen from Salina Auto Auction, 2845 Centennial Rd. The truck was stolen between 12 p.m. Saturday and 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

Unknown persons climbed the fence surrounding the lot, found the keys left inside of the truck and were able to open the gate to drive the vehicle off of the lot.

The truck is black in color, has no tag and has a white sticker that reads “Salina Auto Auction” on the bottom of the driver’s side windshield.

The truck is valued at $17,800.