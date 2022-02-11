Truck Stolen From Parking Lot

A truck loaded with expensive items has been stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday night, an officer was sent to Dillons at 235 E. Cloud for a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle, 41-year-old Cassondra Cook from Salina, reported her white 1995 Chevy 2500 truck was stolen from the parking lot around 8 p.m.

Cook said she had let an acquaintance drive the truck. He reportedly went in to Dillons, leaving the truck unlocked and the keys to the vehicle on the floorboard but not visible from the outside. He told police he was in Dillons approximately 20 minutes. The truck is valued at $3,50o and has Kansas tags reading 566PPH.

There was also approximately $12,000-15,000 worth of miscellaneous tools and approximately 40 rings valued at around $10,000 in the truck. Video surveillance footage is being reviewed.