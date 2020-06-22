Truck Stolen From Gypsum Car Lot

Jeremy BohnJune 22, 2020

A truck is stolen from a Gypsum car dealership sometime over the past month.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the truck belongs to TNT Auto, 210 Maple St., Gypsum.

Stolen is a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 flatbed pickup truck. The truck is red in color, has large black smoke stacks built in to the bed and has a lift kit with large black off-road tires.

There was no tag on the truck at the time of its theft, which ownership believes occurred between June 6 and June 9. However, they just realized that the truck was missing on Saturday.

The truck is valued at $20,000.

