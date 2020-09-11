Truck Stolen From Driveway of Residence

Jeremy BohnSeptember 11, 2020

Salina Police are searching for a truck that was stolen from the driveway of an east Salina home.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the truck was stolen between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday from outside of a residence in the 600 block of Seitz Dr.

The truck, a 2014 Ford F150 that is gray in color, had been parked in the drive way. When the victim, 47-year-old Christopher Burns, Salina, came out to get some tools from inside of the truck, it was gone.

There is a Boston Red Sox tag on the front of the truck, a black bed cover and an Alabama “A” sticker on the back windshield. The vehicle also has a Kansas tag: 647-KEU.

The victims believe that the truck had been locked, but there was a spare key hidden under the console of the truck.

It is valued at $30,000 and there are no suspects.

