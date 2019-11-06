Salina, KS

Truck Stolen From Apartment Complex

Jeremy BohnNovember 6, 2019

Law enforcement are in search of a truck that was stolen from a south Salina apartment complex.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2008 Ford F-150 was taken sometime between Monday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the parking lot of Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2636 Chapel Ridge.

The victim, 36-year-old Cameron Heart parked the truck on Monday night and when he came out on Tuesday for work, the truck was gone.

The F-150 is white in color, has a Kansas City Chiefs helmet sticker on the rear-left window and the license plate is: Kansas 348-MHJ.

The victim tells authorities that they keys were left inside of the truck overnight. There are no suspects.

The truck is valued at $4,600.

