Salina Police are looking for a stolen truck and the thief who took it from a north side alley.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 1pm and 7pm on Monday, someone entered a 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup with extended cab and drove off from a storage building in the 700 block of N. Broadway.

The owner told police he still has both sets of keys for the truck with Kansas plate: 788 HGV and is valued at $6,000.