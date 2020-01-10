Truck Part Thieves Sought

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying thieves who removed over $23,000 worth parts from three different semis. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on January 3rd theft was reported at The Kansas Truck Center located at 2552 N 9th Street, Salina.

The report indicated between 9:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 1999, and 5:30 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 1999, unknown person(s) entered the lot and stole several parts from three different trucks. The front part of an after-treatment system, valued at $10,447, was taken off of a Freightliner. The entire after-treatment system, valued at approximately $10,000, was taken from a Western Star 4700. Lastly, two clamps and a sensor, valued at approximately $700, were taken off of a Western Star 4900.

The witness believes the thieves used some type of grinder to remove the parts from the trucks. With the added repair costs, the total loss value is listed over $23,000.

Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible. If you have any information concerning these events, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS

to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.