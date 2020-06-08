Salina, KS

Truck Hits Two Motorcycles

Todd PittengerJune 8, 2020

Two motorcycle riders were hurt when both were hit by a truck at the intersection of two highways in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two Harley Davidson motorcycles were stationary, sitting at a stop sign at U.S. 77 and U.S. 56  Highways in Herington. A pickup truck failed to stop at the  stop sign and rear ended both of the motorcycles.

Both motorcycle riders, 40-year-old Mark Brown from Council Grove and 58-year-old Robert Bartholic from Ogden, sustained suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, 87-year-old Raul Martinez from Chase was not hurt.

The crash happened at 1:15 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

