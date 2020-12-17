Truck Driver Killed in Crash

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Freightliner semi was headed west when, for unknown reason, it left the road into an embankment. The truck continued west until turning on the passenger side and coming to rest 200 feet north of the road.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Curtis Birt from Shawnee, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 70, in Ellsworth County 1.8 miles West of K 156 Highway.