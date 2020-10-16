Truck Crashes Into Creek

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2020

A Manhattan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Shane Lingenfelter was driving a pickup truck headed west on the interstate. For an unknown reason he veered onto the north shoulder and struck a tree. The truck then rolled over and struck a second tree, before finally rolled into a creek. It came to rest on the driver’s side in the creek.

Lingenfelter died in the crash.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 in Riley County at mile marker 319.3, about 13 miles Southeast of Manhattan.

