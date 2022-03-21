Truck Crashes During Pursuit

A driver was injured when he crashed his truck during a high speed pursuit in Dickinson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Mathew Mell was driving a Chevrolet s10 Pickup headed south from Herington to U.S. 56 Business Highway, being pursued by Herington police officers. He attempted to make a right turn onto 400 Avenue, lost control, and rolled the truck.

Mell was transported by EMS to the hospital in Herington with suspected minor injuries.

The chase and crash happened at around 7:30 Sunday night about a half-mile south of Herington on U.S. 56 Business Highway.