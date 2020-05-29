Truck Crash Sends Wichita Man to Hospital

A Wichita man is injured in a single vehicle crash where a the truck he was driving went down a steep embankment before coming to a rest several hundred feet away from the interstate it was traveling on.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at milepost 78 on Interstate-135, near the K-4 exit, at 10:19 a.m. Thursday.

Wichita man, Kage Dean, 22, was driving a 2018 International Box Truck, hauling furniture in the back and belonging to Kings Moving & Storage from Wichita. The truck was traveling northbound, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line, went off the road on the west side, traveling down a steep embankment, before continuing across K-4 Highway below and eventually coming to a rest near a dirt road when it hit another embankment.

Dean was rendered unconscious in the crash and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. However, he had no visible serious injuries.

An 18-year-old man was the passenger in the truck, but was no injured in the crash.

The truck was towed away from the scene.