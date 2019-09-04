Salina, KS

Truck and Chainsaw Theft

Jeremy BohnSeptember 4, 2019

Authorities are in search of a truck and chainsaw stolen from a Saline County landscape company.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander says that the theft occurred between Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 31 at 8 a.m from Landscape Consultants, LLC, 1777 E. Old 40 Highway.

A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup was parked in a secure location, however was stolen. Also missing is a 12-inch Stihl MS 193T chain saw.

The truck is red in color, a regular cab, has a tool box attached to the bed and a rusty bumper. Also, the truck has “Earthcare Services Landscape” formerly printed on the truck. The letters can still be seen “ghosted” on the side.

The keys were still left inside the business and there was no sign of forced entry.

