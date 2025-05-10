Truck Added to Fire Department Fleet

A new truck has been added to the fleet at the Salina Fire Department.

According to the agency, Friday afternoon, Engine 1 officially went into service. It is the sixth of seven new fire apparatus ordered back in February 2024. It’s now responding out of Fire House 1 on Elm Street, serving the North side of Salina.

Over the next couple weeks crews will be training and getting familiar with the new engine. It carries 750 gallons of water, 30 gallons of firefighting foam, ground ladders, and various hoses and tools. It’s also equipped with a battery-powered hydraulic combi tool for vehicle extrication.

The fire trucks are among multiple upgrades to the agency from funding which was previously approved, including battery operated hydraulic rescue equipment, Super Vac ventilated fans and fan tubes, battery operated lighting equipment, and other ventilation equipment.

The agency is also getting a new fire station. It will be located in the 2600 block of East Crawford Street. It will replace Fire Station 4, which is located near the intersection of East Crawford and Marymount Road.

At around 20,000 square feet, the new Station 4 will be about triple the size of the current station. The three small bays will be upgraded to five large bays for fire apparatus and ambulances. Initially the new station will be staffed by a crew of five, including a truck and ambulance crew.

The new station is located just north of the Berkley Recreation Area, north of James Matson Field. Officials broke ground on it in March. It should take a little over a year to build, and be fully operational by early to mid summer 2026.