Troopers Helping From Land and Air

Kansas Highway Patrol Staff from Troop C in Salina have been hard at work responding to over hundred calls for service dealing with continuing impacts of the winter storm, along with the agency’s air support staff who rescued 5 stranded motorists in North Central Kansas.

According to the agency, from 6 AM on January 4 to 6 AM Tuesday January 7th here’s what they’ve been handling:

47 non-injury crashes, with more assisted alongside local police and sheriff’s departments. •

4 injury crashes, plus help with several others worked by other agencies.

fatality event on Monday in Ellsworth County.

345+ calls for service helping people stuck in snow, sliding off icy roads, or dealing with vehicle breakdowns in the extreme cold. That 345 number is likely much higher since troopers often stop to help quickly and move on to the next call.

Throughout the day Tuesday they were still actively responding to people needing help. Many roads are still slick or snow-packed in spots. Continue to drive carefully, slow down, and give yourself extra time if you have to be out.